Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2021: Date, time — All you need to know

Assembly Exit Polls will be out on April 29

Assembly Elections 2021: With elections almost over in all five states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, the focus is now shifted on the exit polls that will be out tomorrow (Thursday, April 29). West Bengal is the only state where the last phase of polling remains to be conducted, and that will take place on Thursday. Following the conclusion of polling for the last phase in West Bengal, pollsters can put out their numbers after 7.30 PM.

Assam went to polls in three phases whereas West Bengal had eight phases. The remaining three states went to polls in a single phase on April 7.

Of all five states, the biggest political battle is said to be in West Bengal, where the BJP is trying to dethrone two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Here, opinion polls conducted ahead of the polls had predicted an edge for the ruling Trinamool Congress while the BJP was not much behind. The vote difference was about five per cent. Many political analysts following the eastern state say the fight is quite close.

In Assam, the BJP-led ruling NDA is trying to retain power by defeating a grand alliance cobbled up with the help of eight parties including Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. Several opinion polls have placed the ruling coalition ahead of the grand alliance. However, the margin has come down in comparison to last election when the NDA had got 86 of 126 seats.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a bipolar contest with AIADMK and DMK vying for the top post in the state. As per various opinion polls, MK Stalin’s DMK is expected to defeat the ruling AIADMK. The DMK is projected to get from 151 to 177 of 234 seats while the AIADMK is expected to win 22 to 83 seats.

In Kerala, the contest is expected to be between Left-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF. The BJP, too, is trying to expand its footprint in the southern state but whether it succeeds this time remains to be seen. So far, opinion polls have predicted the return of Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister of Kerala. The Left-led alliance is projected to get 72-95 of 140 seats.

Puducherry also has bipolar fight with the Congress taking on All India NR Congress of N Rangaswamy. The AINRC, however, has allied with the BJP and AIADMK. Various opinion polls have predicted NDA’s win with numbers ranging between 16-26 of 30 seats.