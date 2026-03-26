India’s 2026 assembly election cycle has formally begun, with Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry set to vote in April in a high-stakes contest that will test national parties and entrenched regional forces alike.

The elections are expected to revolve around familiar themes of welfare delivery, identity politics and development narratives. It will also serve as a referendum on the national footprint of the BJP, the Congress’s attempts at revival and the enduring strength of regional parties in southern and eastern India. With the elections around the corner, let’s take a look at which poll-bound state has the fastest growing economy.

Assam claims top spot

Among the five poll-bound states, Assam has entered the campaign with a standout economic claim. The state recorded a 45% real growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) between FY20 and FY25, the highest among major states and significantly above the national average of 29%, RBI’s ‘Report on State Finances: A Study of Budgets 2024-25’ stated.

The report was published in December 2025. Assam’s economy expanded from ₹2.4 lakh crore to ₹3.5 lakh crore during this period, according to the RBI report.

The growth has been driven by a mix of agriculture, oil and gas revenues and sustained infrastructure expansion across the Northeast. For a state historically associated with insurgency, recurring floods and economic underperformance, the turnaround offers a potent campaign narrative.

Tamil Nadu followed close on Assam’s heels, clocking a robust 39% growth as its GSDP surged from ₹12.4 lakh crore to ₹17.3 lakh crore. According to RBI, the growth in the state is powered by a strong manufacturing base across automobiles, electronics, textiles and services.

Assembly elections 2026 schedule

The schedule, announced by the Election Commission of India on March 15, spans multiple phases. Kerala, Assam and Puducherry vote on April 9; Tamil Nadu on April 23; and West Bengal across April 23 and 29. Counting for all five will take place on May 4. In total, 824 constituencies are up for grabs, with an electorate of nearly 17.4 crore voters.

At a press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said voter rolls show Tamil Nadu with 5.67 crore electors, West Bengal 6.44 crore, Kerala 2.70 crore, Assam 2.25 crore and Puducherry 9.44 lakh.