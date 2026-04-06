The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out stringent rules on Monday (April 6) requiring pre-certification of all political advertisements in print media during the critical pre-poll phase and on polling days for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, alongside by-elections in six states. Following the March 15 election schedule reveal, this move targets transparency and fairness, barring any party, candidate or individual from publishing ads in newspapers on poll eve or voting day without Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) approval.

#GeneralElections and bye-elections 2026: Pre-certification of print-ads by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) on Pre-poll and Poll Day ➡️ In order to ensure a fair campaign environment, no political party, candidate, organization or person shall publish any… pic.twitter.com/omNXAoPnEa — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 6, 2026

What are the mandatory details?

No political print ads can run without prior clearance during the blackout windows: April 8-9 for single-phase polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry; April 22-23 for Tamil Nadu; and April 22-23 (Phase I) plus April 28-29 (Phase II) for West Bengal. According to an official release by the PIB, the applications must hit district Media certification and monitoring committee for candidates/individuals or state-level panels for parties- at least two days before publication to allow thorough review. This builds on ECI’s broader electronic/social media ad curbs, closing print loopholes exploited in past polls for surprise attacks.

ALSO READ PM Modi surprises security team with unexpected request in poll-bound Kerala

Curbing unequal access and fake narratives

ECI’s step addresses recurring complaints of moneyed parties flooding print spaces unchecked, tilting scales against smaller players. By mandating pre-certification, it fosters a ‘level playing field,’ especially vital in multi-phase Bengal and high-stakes Assam-Kerala races where regional tensions run high. Past elections saw unvetted ads spark communal rows or false promises; now, committees will flag biases, ensuring only compliant content hits stands. This aligns with ECI’s tech-savvy oversight, from social media flags to paid news raids, signaling zero tolerance as over 10 crore voters gear up.

What will be the implications for election campaigns?

Parties must adapt swiftly- MCMCs promise expedited processing but demand early submissions, potentially bottlenecking last-minute strategies. Recognised outfits route through state bodies for efficiency, while independents lean on districts. Non-compliance risks ad bans, fines, or candidacy threats, amplifying ECI’s iron-fist reputation post-2024 Lok Sabha. For Assam’s NDA vs Congress duel or Kerala’s Left-Congress-BJP triangle, this could mute attack advertisements, forcing issue-based pitches.