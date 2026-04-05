As India prepares for the 2026 state elections, a new fight has broken out between the government and the Opposition. According to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the plan to call a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18, the peak of pre-election campaigning season, should be opposed.

The timing is controversial as the dates to convene a special session of the parliament have been picked right before two major states namely Tamil Nadu and West Bengal go to polls.

Tamil Nadu votes on April 23, while West Bengal votes on April 23 and April 29. While the Centre has positioned its scheduling strategy as a means to ‘address’ urgent governance concerns, the Opposition sees it as a “calculated maneuver” designed to exploit the physical absence of key regional players.

Voicing these concerns for the Opposition on X, Chidambaram argued that for MPs from these states, the third week of April is the most critical time to be on the ground meeting voters.

What more did Chidambaram say?

Former Union Minister Chidambaram took to X to voice a concern that is less about scheduling and more about Constitutional arithmetic. His argument hinged on three specific points:

The Numbers game: As per Chidambaram, a total of 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu and 28 from West Bengal would have campaigning exercises scheduled for a time period that’s conflicting with the special parliament session. If these MPs try to focus on their campaigns then a total of 67 opposition votes would effectively be sidelined.

The Legislative threat: Chidambaram specifically highlighted the potential introduction of critical Constitution Amendment Bills. These are not routine policy shifts; they require special majorities. Chidambaram fears the government wants to pass these bills while these 67 critics are away.

The proposal to convene Parliament on April 16-18 is mischievous and must be opposed



Polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are scheduled on April 23 (and April 29 in WB)



39 MPs of TN and 28 MPs of WB are in the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha. They will be fully engaged in… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 5, 2026

The Mischievous Intent: By scheduling the session just one week before polling, Chidambaram suggested the government is forcing a costly political choice upon the Opposition: stay and defend the Constitution in the House, or leave and defend their seats in the constituency.

Internet reacts: ‘Do Your Job’

Not everyone is sympathetic to Chidambaram’s complaints. On social media, many users are calling out the Opposition for what they see as a double standard. Online critics of Chidambaram argued that an MP’s first job is to be in Parliament. They suggest that staying in the House to vote is more important than “salvaging a sinking campaign”.

Some users pointed out that these same MPs often disrupt Parliament sessions anyway by staging walkouts one after another and ignoring the voting process.

One viral post noted that trading “placards inside the House for microphones outside” isn’t a huge loss for democracy. Many believe that three extra days of campaigning won’t change the final election results on May 4, making the Opposition’s protest look like an excuse for a potential loss.