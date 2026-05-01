Assembly Elections 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is fortifying election integrity with a cutting-edge QR code-based Photo Identity Card system, set to debut on May 4 (Monday) for counting votes in key state assembly elections across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry and by-elections in seven constituencies.

This tech-driven measure aims to bar unauthorised entry, ensuring transparency amid heightened political tensions, particularly in Kolkata where Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders protest alleged irregularities.

QR code system: A three-tier security shield

Introduced via ECINET, the QR-based ID module mandates scanning at the innermost security layer near counting halls, following manual checks of Returning Officer-issued photo IDs at outer tiers. Authorised personnel- ranging from Returning Officers (ROs) and counting staff to candidates, agents, and technical teams- receive these digital passes.

The ECI positions this as one of over 30 recent innovations, building on QR cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), with plans for nationwide rollout in future Lok Sabha and assembly polls. District Election Officers must train staff for seamless implementation, prioritizing security without disrupting the process.

ECI Introduces QR-Based ID System to Strengthen Security at Counting Centres Read more : https://t.co/PBjfJOexYC pic.twitter.com/ZZwpDJ2dlF — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 30, 2026

To balance access with control, the ECI will establish Media Centres near counting halls for authorised journalists, who enter via existing authority letters. This setup underscores the Commission’s commitment to openness, allowing real-time oversight while preventing chaos. All officials face directives for strict compliance, reinforcing efficiency and public trust in the vote-counting marathon.

Kolkata tensions: TMC alleges tampering at Netaji Indoor Stadium

Security escalates at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium strong room ahead of May 4 counting, sparked by TMC accusations of BJP-ECI collusion in accessing EVMs and VVPATs without party representatives. Senior leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a sit-in protest, claiming CCTV footage shows unidentified individuals tampering with postal ballots inside, excluding TMC observers. Ghosh highlighted livestreamed irregularities, demanding transparency, while Panja decried ‘loopholes’ and suspicious activity.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Tight security is in place at Netaji Indoor Stadium, which has been converted into a Strong Room to safely store EVMs till counting of votes begins on May 4. Barricades have been placed in front of the entrance gate. pic.twitter.com/vE4L4v85ML — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

ECI’s firm rebuttal: No irregularities, full transparency assured

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal dismissed the claims, affirming strong rooms are ‘safe and secure’ with continuous CCTV coverage of eight rooms- seven for EVMs and one for postal ballots- broadcast live. He explained afternoon movements involved routine postal ballot access, notified to parties with three candidates verifying the process on-site. Agarwal stressed no CCTVs were disabled, political reps could monitor beyond security layers, and counting will proceed ‘100 per cent neat and clean,’ with robust law-and-order measures in place.

This QR code innovation and protest response highlight the ECI’s proactive stance against misinformation in high-stakes polls. As states gear up for election results, the system’s debut could set a precedent for tamper-proof elections, though political friction tests its resilience.