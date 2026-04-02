Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the party’s comprehensive manifesto for the Assam Assembly elections on April 2 (Thursday) at a Jorhat poll rally, spotlighting 11 key sectors amid fiery barbs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Building on ‘five guarantees’ announced by Mallikarjun Kharge on March 29, the document targets governance, identity and jobs in a bid to challenge Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) hold on the 126-seat house. The polling is going to take place on April 9, while the election results will be decalred on May 4.

Assam Congress manifesto launch: 11 resolutions across critical sectors

Gandhi, flanked by Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi and seniors, released the manifesto at a public gathering in Jorhat today. It outlines 11 resolutions spanning governance, identity, healthcare, infrastructure, industrialisation, agriculture, rural/urban development, climate change and secured Assam.

Here are the key highlights of Congress manifesto:

Governance and identity: Strengthen local bodies, protect Assamese culture and language.

Healthcare: Universal access, new district hospitals.

Infrastructure and Industrialisation: Roads, power, SEZs for youth jobs.

Agriculture: MSP hikes, flood-resilient farming.

Rural and urban development: Housing, smart cities.

Climate and security: Flood control, border protection.

This follows the ‘five guarantees’- likely jobs, women safety, farmers’ aid, education and health- aiming to resonate with Assam’s youth, farmers and ethnic voters.

Congress‘s manifesto zeroes in on jobs through Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and skill programs, directly tackling Assam’s youth bulge where unemployment fuels migration and unrest.

For farmers, it pledges Minimum Support Price (MSP) hikes alongside anti-US trade protections and flood-resilient aid, addressing rural distress from annual deluges and import competition.

Healthcare commitments center on universal coverage with new facilities, filling post-COVID gaps in remote and tea belt areas. On security, promises bolster border vigilance and cultural identity safeguards, responding to ethnic demands amid influx and autonomy agitations.

Rahul Gandhi’s Jorhat rally: Corruption charges against Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi branded CM Sarma “India’s most corrupt CM,” alleging massive graft leaving BJP sleepless and now implicating families. “No power can shield him from the law,” he thundered, positioning Congress as the anti-corruption force in BJP-ruled Assam since 2016.

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Bombshell on Modi-Trump ‘control’: US deals slammed

In a stunning escalation, Rahul Gandhi claimed “Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi,” accusing PM Modi of surrendering India’s sovereignty via secret US deals.

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi’s key allegations-

Agriculture: Opened soybeans, pulses, fruits, cotton to US giants, crushing small Indian farmers with mechanised competition.

Energy: Oil purchases now need Trump’s nod, compromising security.

Data and trade: Handed data access; committed Rs 9 lakh crore annual buys from US firms, killing SMEs.

“Why this deal? Because Trump controls Modi- America got everything, India nothing,” Gandhi said in Karbi Anglong. He tied it to Assam, “This pressure harms our farmers and businesses.”

BJP vs Congress in Assam showdown

Incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeks a third term after 2016/2021 wins, touting development amid floods and ethnic tensions. Congress aims revival via Gandhi’s Northeast push, alliances and welfare promises. Single-phase polls cover 126 seats; high stakes with Rahul Gandhi’s rally blitz.