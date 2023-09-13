scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide
Live

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates Rajasthan Telangana Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh latest news today

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates Rajasthan Telangana Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh latest news today

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 live news, Telangana Assembly Elections, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections live news, Rajasthan Assembly Election live news, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election live news
Go to Live Updates

Assembly Elections 2023 Latest News: India is set to see assembly polls in five major states sometime in December this year. The Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are seen as the ‘semi-final’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. While the Election Commission has yet not decided the voting schedule for any of the states, the political parties are already in campaign mode and have started the prepartions. We at FE will keep you updated with all the latest related to the Assembly elections buzz and all the political drama surrounding it.

Live Updates
First published on: 13-09-2023 at 09:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS