Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates Rajasthan Telangana Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh latest news today

Assembly Elections 2023 Latest News: India is set to see assembly polls in five major states sometime in December this year. The Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are seen as the ‘semi-final’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. While the Election Commission has yet not decided the voting schedule for any of the states, the political parties are already in campaign mode and have started the prepartions. We at FE will keep you updated with all the latest related to the Assembly elections buzz and all the political drama surrounding it.

Live Updates