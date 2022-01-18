Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: AAP to announce CM face today, SP-RLD alliance to announce more candidates

Live

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce its chief ministerial face for Punjab today where elections have been deferred from the scheduled February 14 to February 20 on the request by political parties in view of the Ravidas Jayanti. The Congress, meanwhile, posted a video on Twitter yesterday in which actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood says that a people want “a person from humble origins” as the CM. While the far-sighted indication goes towards Channi, a Dalit face, the video also points out Congress’ snub to PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been vying for the CM post since long.

Meanwhile, the SP-RLD alliance is also expected to announce more candidates for the first phase of UP elections which will be held on February 14. The BJP leadership met on Monday to decide on the candidates for the fourth and fifth phase of the elections.

Live Updates 9:59 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav offers SP ticket to BJP MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal With the BJP deciding to field UP CM Yogi Adityanath from his home turf Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly seat in the February polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sought to woo the sitting BJP MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal, offering him his party ticket for the seat. Asked about BJP’s Gorakhpur (Urban) MLA Aggarwal, the Samajwadi Party chief told reporters, “If you (reporters) can establish contact with him and speak to him, the ticket will be announced and he will get the ticket.” 9:44 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 PM Modi to interact with BJP workers in Varanasi via video conferencing today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the BJP workers in his home turf Varanasi via video conferencing today. More than 10 thousand workers will join PM in his first virtual interaction ahead of UP polls. In Kashi, party workers across all booths from top leaders to booth level workers will join the event through NAMO app.