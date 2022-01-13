Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Defections worry BJP ahead of UP polls, party may announce seat-sharing today

Live

The BJP is considering fielding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced earlier that he would contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, from Ayodhya.

Defections just ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have emerged as a big worry for the BJP who two Cabinet ministers are set to join the Samajwadi Party. A day after OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation, another Cabinet minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigned and met Akhilesh Yadav, indicating that he too was headed there.

Live Updates 8:35 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 UP Polls: Rajbhar says more leaders will quit BJP, party an enemy of OBCs OP Rajbhar, a former ally of the BJP who has now hands with the Samajwadi Party, told Hindustan Times that BJP is the enemy of OBCs and that more leaders will quit the party. A key OBC leader himself, Rajbhar said that keeping its OBC base intact will be a challenge for the BJP.