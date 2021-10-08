Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts BJP win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur; Punjab headed for hung assembly

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath is projected to return as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022 as well.

Assembly elections 2022 opinion poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party is slated to retain power in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in February – March next year, ABP C-Voter’s latest survey has predicted. The survey findings remain on similar lines as compared to C-Voter’s opinion poll last month. As per the survey, the BJP is also expected to retain power in Manipur and Uttarakhand. The survey maintains that Punjab is headed for a hung assembly, with the Aam Aadmi Party set to emerge as the single largest party.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: According to the ABP-C-Voter survey, the BJP is set to retain power, winning 241 to 249 seats out of a total of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party may emerge as the second-largest party by bagging 130-138 seats whereas the BSP may have to settle for 15-19 seats and the Congress may go down to three to seven seats. The opinion polls also said that Yogi Adityanath remains the top choice of people for the CM post while Akhilesh Yadav is the second-most popular face. In the elections held in 2017, the BJP had secured whopping 312 seats, Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats, Congress 7, RLD 1, Apna Dal 9, SBSP 3 and other 1.

Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: In Manipur, there appears to be a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP with the ruling NDA having an edge. Of the total 60 seats, the Congress is projected to win 21-25 seats while the BJP may get 26-30 seats and NPF may settle for 4-8 seats. In the 2017 Manipur polls, the Congress had won 28 seats and the BJP had won 21 seats. Naga Peoples Front and National People’s Party had won four seats each while 3 seats were bagged by others. Despite that, the BJP managed to form a government by joining hands with smaller parties.

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: In Uttarakhand, the BJP is expected to retain power despite changing three CMs in a short span of time. Of the total 70 seats, the Congress may win 21-25 seats while debutant AAP may settle for zero to four seats. The saffron party is expected to secure a majority by winning 42-46 seats. In the 2017 Uttarakhand polls, the BJP had bagged 57 seats while the Congress was reduced to just 11 seats.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: In Punjab, the Congress appears to be benefiting by changing the CM but just not enough to retain power for a second consecutive term. According to the ABP-C-Voter survey, the AAP may emerge as the single largest party by winning 49-55 seats out of the total 117 seats. The majority mark is 59. The Congress may get around 39-47 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal may play the kingmaker by winning 17-25 seats. The BJP and others may have to contend with zero to one seat each. In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Congress had won 77 seats, BJP 3, SAD 15, AAP 20 and Lok Insaaf party 2 seats.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: According to the C-Voter survey, the BJP may win around 24 to 28 seats while the Congress may get one to five seats and AAP 4 to 8 seats. Goa has a total of 40 assembly seats. The BJP’s vote share may stand around 38 per cent, Congress 18 per cent, Aam Aadmi Party 23 per cent and others 21 per cent. In Goa, the BJP had won 13 while the Congress had won 17 seats in 2017 polls. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and Independents had won three seats each. However, the BJP had formed the government in Goa by sealing last minute deals with smaller parties.