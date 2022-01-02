Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Meerut today, Yogi Adityanath to contest UP polls

Live

The assembly polls in five states are likely to be held in February-March this year. Four of these five states, barring Punjab, are ruled by the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today where he will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University. The university will be established in an area covering Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore, an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday he will contest the upcoming assembly polls, with the party taking a call on the seat from which he will be fielded. According to a News18 report, Adityanath may contest from Ayodhya, Gorakhpur or Mathura.

