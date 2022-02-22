Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Imphal and Bahraich, fourth phase of UP polls tomorrow

Live

Prime Minister will address election rallies in Manipur’s Imphal and Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich today. The fourth phase polling in 59 seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held on Wednesday while the first of the two-phased elections in Manipur will be held on February 28. The high-decibel campaigning for the fourth phase of the UP Assembly polls came to an end on Monday. Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Uttar Pradesh under the rule of the SP and BSP was a “hotbed of terrorism”, while applauding the Yogi Aditynath dispensation for eliminating mafia and preventing riots in the last five years. At an election rally in Pilibhit, Shah alleged that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responding to a question on terrorism in an interview had said they did not have time for such “useless talk”.

