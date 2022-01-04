Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi in Manipur today, to launch 22 projects worth Rs 4,800 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Manipur today to inaugurate 13 projects and lay foundation stones of nine more. The 22 projects taken together are worth Rs 4,800 crore. On Wednesday, he will be laying foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGI satellite centre.
On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh after the state’s upcoming assembly polls. Former UP chief minister Yadav made the claim, albeit in a lighter vein, during a function held for the induction of BJP’s Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party.
Meanwhile, amid the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases across states, the Election Commission has asked five poll-bound states to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination. EC wrote to the chief secretaries of five poll-bound states, asking them to ‘accelerate’ the pace of Covid-19 vaccination and expressed concerns over the low percentage of first dose coverage in Manipur.