Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: SP-RLD alliance likely to announce more candidates today after BJP’s big OBC push in first list

Live

Naming 60 per cent OBC candidates in the list, the BJP aims to counter rivals’ OBC pitch after the Samajwadi Party(SP) accused it of being anti-backward castes.

The BJP on Saturday released its list of 107 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat, a decision that put to rest speculation he may contest from Ayodhya, as the five-time Lok Sabha MP enters the state poll fray for the first time from his home turf. Naming 60 per cent OBC candidates in the list, the BJP aims to counter rivals’ OBC pitch after the Samajwadi Party(SP) accused it of being anti-backward castes, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) also chose Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of the two deputy chief ministers, from his birthplace Sirathu in Kaushambi district.

While there is no official word from the BJP on the Ayodhya seat speculation, its decision to not field Adityanath from the temple town but from Gorakhpur may have something to do with the ruling party’s caution against its rivals’ efforts to define the polls as a battle between ‘mandal'(pro-backward castes politics )and ‘kamandal'(Hindutva politics). Construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is underway in full swing.

Live Updates 10:44 (IST) 16 Jan 2022 UP Elections 2022: Candidates announced by parties so far BJP – 107 Congress – 125 BSP – 55 SP-RLD alliance – 36 9:57 (IST) 16 Jan 2022 Goa Polls: CM Pramod Sawant to meet JP Nadda in Delhi today https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1482564999017275393