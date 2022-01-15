Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: EC to decide on allowing physical rallies today, BJP’s first list of candidates expected

Live

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: The BJP is expected to announce its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission will meet on Saturday to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will be taken based on inputs about the spread of the virus and its new variant Omicron, sources said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to announce its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has already announced its 125 candidates, giving tickets to 50 women while the SP-RLD alliance has announced names of 29 candidates, which include 19 from Rashtriya Lok Dal and 10 from Samajwadi Party.

