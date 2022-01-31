Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM to virtually address 21 UP seats, EC to review ban on poll rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address today 21 Assembly seats across five districts of western UP. The BJP has planned to link around 27 lakh people from these constituencies to the PM’s virtual rally, “Jan Chaupal”. Modi will address the rally from Delhi, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the rally from Agra.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission will meet today to assess the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-going states and decide on whether to continue the ban on physical rallies. The Commission may also decide on whether fresh relaxations can be extended to political parties and candidates in holding physical campaigning events.
Congress in-charge for UP elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin door-to-door campaigning from Noida today. The party has named Pankhuri Pathak as its candidate from the constituency.
Reacting to Jayant Chaudhary's 'not a coin' remark, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took a swipe at the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief, saying that he is a "child" who should be "forgiven".
During its last meeting on January 22, the poll body had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 in the five states but had allowed public meetings with a maximum of 500 people in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases and relaxed door-to-door campaign rules.The Commission has been reviewing the situation regularly and has been granting relaxations to ensure that the virus does not spread and parties get an opportunity to hold physical campaigning in the restricted format.