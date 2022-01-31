Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM to virtually address 21 UP seats, EC to review ban on poll rallies

Live

The Election Commission will meet today to assess the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-going states and decide on whether to continue the ban on physical rallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address today 21 Assembly seats across five districts of western UP. The BJP has planned to link around 27 lakh people from these constituencies to the PM’s virtual rally, “Jan Chaupal”. Modi will address the rally from Delhi, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the rally from Agra.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will meet today to assess the COVID-19 situation in the five poll-going states and decide on whether to continue the ban on physical rallies. The Commission may also decide on whether fresh relaxations can be extended to political parties and candidates in holding physical campaigning events.

Live Updates 11:16 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 UP Elections: Priyanka Gandhi to begin door-to-door campaign from Noida today Congress in-charge for UP elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin door-to-door campaigning from Noida today. The party has named Pankhuri Pathak as its candidate from the constituency. 11:11 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 UP Elections | ‘He’s a child, just entered the arena’: Dharmendra Pradhan on Jayant Chaudhary’s ‘chavanni’ remark Reacting to Jayant Chaudhary’s ‘not a coin’ remark, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took a swipe at the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief, saying that he is a “child” who should be “forgiven”. Read More