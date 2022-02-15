Elections 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah to address rallies in UP today, Channi says ‘not allowed to fly due to PM’s visit’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally in poll-bound Punjab on Monday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that his chopper was not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar because areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM’s visit to the state. He told a TV channel that he was the state’s chief minister and not a terrorist. “Why was I being stopped in such a way? What conspiracy is this? What politics is this?” he asked.
Meanwhile, the BJP is set to ramp up its campaign in Uttar Pradesh where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies rally in Kanpur and Auraiya, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Firozabad and Kannauj today.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday cautioned people against “experimenting” in the Punjab assembly elections on February 20, asserting that “only the Congress can take care of Punjab”.
A month after he cut short his Punjab visit due to a security breach in Ferozepur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was unable to pay a visit to a temple in Jalandhar as local authorities could not make necessary arrangements. Such is the situation of the government in Punjab, the prime minister said while hitting out at the Congress, and asserted that he will come to Jalandhar again and pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir.