Elections 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah to address rallies in UP today, Channi says ‘not allowed to fly due to PM’s visit’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally in poll-bound Punjab on Monday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that his chopper was not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar because areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM’s visit to the state. He told a TV channel that he was the state’s chief minister and not a terrorist. “Why was I being stopped in such a way? What conspiracy is this? What politics is this?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the BJP is set to ramp up its campaign in Uttar Pradesh where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies rally in Kanpur and Auraiya, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Firozabad and Kannauj today.

Live Updates 9:31 (IST) 15 Feb 2022 Only Congress can take care of Punjab: Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday cautioned people against “experimenting” in the Punjab assembly elections on February 20, asserting that “only the Congress can take care of Punjab”.