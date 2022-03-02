Elections 2022 LIVE: Sixth phase of UP polls tomorrow, Yogi among 676 candidates in fray; Modi to stay put in Varanasi for three days

Live

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stay put in his home constituency Varanasi for three days starting Thursday.

All eyes are on Gorakhpur Urban and Fazlinagar assembly constituencies which will be going to polls in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections tomorrow. While the elections in Gorakhpur will seal the fate of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Fazlinagar polls will decide the fate of former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently jumped the ship to the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stay put in his home constituency Varanasi for three days starting Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spent Monday and Tuesday in the city. Union minister and BJP in-charge of UP Dharmendra Pradhan has been here for a week and is likely to also stay till March 5, when campaigning concludes for the final phase. BJP president J P Nadda is reported to be headed here next after campaigning ended Tuesday for the sixth phase.

