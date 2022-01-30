Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: EC bans all exit polls in UP, Akhilesh says real surprise for BJP in Gujarat elections

Live

The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the upcoming assembly elections from 7:00 am on February 6:30 pm on March 7. In a statement issued on Saturday, UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both.

Meanwhile, exuding confidence of emerging victorious in the UP Assembly poll, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the real surprise would come up in the Gujarat assembly polls due later this year. Making a slew of poll promises, he said his alliance government would open “Samajwadi Canteens” for the poor to get subsidized meals for Rs 10. Similarly, “ration outlets” would be started for the poor and labourers, he said.

Live Updates 10:16 (IST) 30 Jan 2022 BJP just one candidate short of making ‘criminal century’: Akhilesh Yadav https://twitter.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1487641793860874241 9:42 (IST) 30 Jan 2022 UP Polls: BJP drops 11 sitting MLAs dropped in Gorakhpur region The BJP's list of 91 names announced on Friday appears to bear the stamp of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with as many as 11 sitting MLAs dropped in the Gorakhpur region, which is his fiefdom. This is apart from the change in the Gorakhpur Urban seat, where the sitting MLA earlier stepped aside for Adityanath to contest from there, in his first Assembly election.