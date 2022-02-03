Elections 2022 Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav to visit Noida today after 10 years

Live

Election 2022 Live Updates: Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Noida today after a gap of ten years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will on Thursday file nomination papers from their seats Gorakhpur and Sirathu respectively. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will be in Uttar Pradesh today. Shah will also conduct door-to-door rally in the state.

Adityanath on Wednesday warned criminals that they would face the bulldozer once the elections results are out. Bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after March 10, Adityanath said, apparently referring to the raising of illegally-constructed buildings by criminals. He said they will be sent notices for their involvement in criminal activities. He also assured that that the killers of Ramveer – a village Pradhan who was shot dead last week – will not be spared.

Live Updates 9:47 (IST) 3 Feb 2022 Punjab Polls: Ashwani Sharma’s poll gathering attacked in Pathankot, 4 injured https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1489080268426137604