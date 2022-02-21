Elections 2022 Live Updates: 624 candidates in fray in fourth phase of UP polls, Channi confident of winning from both seats

Live

Elections 2022 Live Updates: As many as 624 candidates are in the fray for the fourth phase of UP elections which include ministers Brijesh Pathak and Ashutosh Tandon.

The fourth of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on February 23 with 59 seats across nine districts going to polls. Voting will be held in Pilibhit, Khiri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Raebareli, Banda and Fatehpur. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray for the fourth phase which include ministers Brijesh Pathak and Ashutosh Tandon. The third phase polling, held on Sunday, held in 59 Assembly segments saw a voter turnout of over 61 per cent.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi exuded confidence that he was winning from both seats – Bhadaur and Sri Chamkaur Sahib. He hit out at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is a lying man who speaks big lies. “I’m winning with a good margin from both the regions I’m contesting from… Arvind Kejriwal is a lying man, he speaks big lies and either flips on his statements or sometimes apologises,” Channi said.