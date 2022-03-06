Elections 2022 LIVE: Last phase of UP polls tomorrow, BJP confident of forming govt in four states

Live

BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also exuded confidence that the party will retain power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab.

The seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on Monday, for which the campaigning ended on Saturday. The polling tomorrow will decide the fate of 613 candidates on 54 assembly seats in nine districts across the state. The counting of votes for all five states – UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur – will be held on March 10. On the last day of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Varanasi where he exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in UP.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also exuded confidence that the party will retain power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab. Addressing a joint press conference ahead of the final phase of voting in UP, Nadda and Shah said those hoping for any dilution in the party’s mandate in the state would be disappointed and it will get a massive majority.

Live Updates

11:02 (IST) 6 Mar 2022 Varanasi and Azamgarh among key constituencies going to polls in seventh phase 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts will vote on March 7. The nine districts are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. These include the assembly segments that come under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and Azamgarh where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the Lok Sabha member.