Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Amethi and Prayagraj today, Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son may join SP

With the conclusion of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the parties have not shifted their focus to the fifth phase polling which will be held in 61 Assembly segments across 12 districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding poll rallies in Amethi and Prayagraj today. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is set tom hold a public meeting in Bahraich.

On the other hand, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank’s meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday has sparked speculations that he might jump them ship to the rival camp after being denied ticket from the Lucknow Cantt seat.

Live Updates 08:15 (IST) 24 Feb 2022 Man who put glue on EVM in Lakhimpur booked https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1496650280100036608 08:12 (IST) 24 Feb 2022 Will offer a land to CM Yogi to build a cottage in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1496662971392868354