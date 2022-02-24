Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Amethi and Prayagraj today, Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son may join SP

With the conclusion of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the parties have not shifted their focus to the fifth phase polling which will be held in 61 Assembly segments across 12 districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding poll rallies in Amethi and Prayagraj today. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is set tom hold a public meeting in Bahraich.
On the other hand, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank’s meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday has sparked speculations that he might jump them ship to the rival camp after being denied ticket from the Lucknow Cantt seat.
Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party-led alliance will score a double-century of seats by the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls. He also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his reported promise of providing laptops to those who take “admission in Inter after passing class 12″.
Inter is the short form of Intermediate and refers to classes 11 and 12. “There is a leader in the BJP who… made a statement on distributing laptops and whoever heard it has gone ‘lotpot’ (split their sides laughing).” “He said those who take admission in Inter after Class 12 will be given laptops. Good that he did not say those doing class 10 after Inter will get a laptop, else people would be perturbed,” Yadav said at an election meeting here.