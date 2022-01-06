Elections 2022 Live Updates: Punjab govt forms to probe PM’s security breach, EC’s crucial meet with Health Ministry today

Live

The breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security which led to the cancellation of his rally in Punjab’s Ferozpur on Wednesday has led to a major political controversy. The Ministry of Home Affairs has claimed that despite having intelligence inputs about protesters, Punjab Police did not follow the ‘Blue Book’ and had not prepared a contingency route for Prime Minister’s visit. However, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapses and said the BJP cancelled the rally seeing the low turnout at the venue.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan is scheduled to brief officials of Election Commission of India today over COVID-19 situation in the country. Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul will also attend the briefing. After a three-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the poll body had said that that the political parties of the state were in favour of holding the elections on time.

Live Updates 11:32 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 PM’s security breach: Supreme Court to hear matter tomorrow PM's security breach: Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentions the matter before CJI NV Ramana in Supreme Court, demanding a probe. Court asks Singh to serve a copy of the petition to the Central and Punjab Govts today 11:01 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 PM’s security breach: Punjab govt forms high-level probe panel, report within 3 days Punjab government has formed a high-level probe panel to investigate the breach in PM Modi' security during his visit to Ferozpur on Wednesday. The panel has been told to submit the report in three days. 10:38 (IST) 6 Jan 2022 Amid alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, crucial meeting between Health Ministry, Election Commission today A crucial meeting between key officials of Health Ministry and Election Commission will take place today. The ministry will brief the poll body about the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting comes amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.