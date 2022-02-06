Elections 2022 Live Updates: Rahul to reveal Congress’ CM face for Punjab, BJP postpones UP manifesto launch after Lata’s demise

Live

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today announce the party’s chief ministerial face for Punjab during a virtual rally in Ludhiana in the politically significant Malwa region. The Congress has already dropped enough hints that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the CM face for Punjab, giving a cold shoulder to Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been vying for the top post. The party has been seeking public opinion via phone calls on who should be the chief ministerial candidate, similar to what Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had done in Punjab before it announced Bhagwant Mann.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday, the state BJP said. Modi will address party workers and others simultaneously across 20 Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district through video link at 4.30 pm, a BJP release said here. The Election Commission has currently banned large physical rallies in view of the coronavirus pandemic but allowed smaller public meetings.The rally will be broadcast on LED screens in each of the 20 constituencies. At each location, about 500 people besides BJP leaders will be part of the rally, the release said.

Live Updates 1:43 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 Punjab Polls: Rahul Gandhi in close-door meeting with Channi, Sidhu, Jakhar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar are currently engaged in a close-door meeting, reports News18. 1:09 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 PM Modi’s virtual rally in Goa cancelled in wake of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise PM Modi's virtual rally in Goa cancelled in wake of Lata Mangeshkar's demise 12:35 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 Congress CEC to meet virtually to decide on UP candidates Congress CEC to meet today in virtual format for the selection of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, ANI reports. 12:10 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath observe 2-minute silence to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1490211718118932482 12:06 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 UP Elections: BJP cancels manifesto launch after Lata Mangeshkar’s demise The Bharatiya Janata Party has cancelled the launch of its manifesto in Uttar Pradesh after Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, the party declared on Sunday. 11:37 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 EC extends ban on rallies, roadshows; relaxes curbs on indoor, outdoor meetings The Election Commission on Sunday extended ban on roadshows, ‘pad yatras’, cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for polls. In a statement, the EC said restrictions regarding outdoor meetings, indoor meetings, rallies will be further relaxed subject to condition that the number of persons attending these events will be limited to maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity. Maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will remain as before. Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before, the EC said. Assembly polls are scheduled in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. 9:32 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address election meetings at Hamirpur, Rath and Mahoba Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh today 9:30 (IST) 6 Feb 2022 All will abide by Rahul Gandhi’s decision: Navjot Singh Sidhhu “Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision… Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab…. All will abide by his decision!!!”, tweets Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of CM face announcement.