UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP just one candidate short of making ‘criminal century’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP for giving tickets to candidates with criminal records, saying that the party was just one candidate away from making a century in that regard. Distributing tickets to candidates with criminal records has been a flashpoint on which the ruling party has been attacking the SP camp.

“Baba Ji’s breaking news… BJP is just one candidate short of completing the century of candidates with criminal image. So far, 99 candidates of criminal image have been given tickets!” he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

बाबा जी की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़:

भाजपा के आपराधिक छवि के प्रत्याशियों का शतक पूरा होने में बस एक की कमी… अब तक आपराधिक छवि के 99 उम्मीदवारों को टिकट दे चुकी है! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 30, 2022

The BJP has been charging the Samajwadi Party for giving party tickets to Nahid Hasan from Kairana constituency, who has been recently arrested under the Gangster Act, and veteran leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Khan who was recently released from jail.

Exuding confidence of emerging victorious in the upcoming polls, Yadav on Saturday said that the UP elections will throw no surprise result, adding that the “real surprise” would come up in the Gujarat assembly polls due later this year.

Making a slew of poll promises, he said his alliance government would open “Samajwadi Canteens” for the poor to get subsidized meals for Rs 10. Similarly, “ration outlets” would be started for the poor and labourers, he said.

The SP supremo claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is “nervous” over it. “A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls.

These people (BJP) have already lost,” Yadav said at a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry, after taking the ‘ann sankalp’ of defeating the BJP.

He said the BJP government has been claiming to provide subsidised ration to 80 crore poor people in the country and that is their admission of India’s growing poverty, as confirmed by surveys worldwide.