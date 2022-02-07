Assembly Elections 2022: How to check for voter and polling booth details online

Assembly Elections 2022: For the all electors who will casting their votes, it is important to know how they can check their name on the voter list.

Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – are set to go to polls in which a total of 18.34 crore voters, including 8.55 crore women, will exercise their electoral right to choose new governments. Among these, 25 lakh electors will be first-time voters.

For the all electors who will casting their votes, it is important to know how they can check their name on the voter list. Voters can follow the below mentioned steps to check for their names on the list:

Log on to Election Commission of India’s website electoralsearch.in. There are two ways to search for your details depending on whether you have the Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number or not.

With EPIC Number

On the website, click on the tab ‘Search by EPIC Number’

Enter your EPIC Number, state, captcha text and press search

Details will be displayed on the screen, including EPIC Number and booth address

Click Print Voter Information to download the details

Without EPIC Number

Log on the website and click ‘Search by Details’

Enter details such as name, father’s name, age, date of birth, gender, state, district and assembly constituency

Enter captcha code and click on ‘Search’

Details including EPIC Number and pooling booth address will be displayed

Click on ‘Print Voter Information’ to download instructions.

What is EPIC Number

EPIC stands for ‘Electors Photo Identification Card,’ and its number is the voter ID card number. This is displayed right above the photo on your voter ID card.

e-EPIC – Digital voter ID card

Last year on National Voter’s Day, that falls on January 25, the Election Commission of India launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. Voters can avail this digital option for the five upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.