Assembly elections 2022: Health Secretary to brief Election Commission on Covid situation; announcement of dates likely soon

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will on Thursday brief the Election Commission on the latest Covid situation in the five poll-bound states. The poll body is expected to announce the dates for elections in these five states in the next few days.

This will be the second time when Bhushan will brief the EC top brass on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur in particular.

Earlier, he had briefed the poll panel on December 27. During the interaction, the EC had asked the government to ramp up the vaccination programme in the poll-bound states.

There have been demands of postponement of the assembly polls and suspension of political rallies amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Congress on Wednesday cancelled its four marathon races slated this week and decided not to hold any big rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for the next 15 days amid a sudden rise in COVID-19 infections. The move came a day after several women and girls were injured during a “stampede-like situation” at a “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” marathon held by the party in UP’s Bareilly.

The Election Commission recently assessed the poll preparedness in Uttar Pradesh and after holding meetings with all the stakeholders in the state, it said that political parties in UP were in favour of holding the elections on time.