Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on rallies till Feb 11, increases rally limit to 1,000 people

The Election Commission on Monday further extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows for the upcoming assembly elections across five states further till February 11 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country.

It, however, granted further relaxation to parties for conducting physical public meetings in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1000 persons (instead of existing 500 persons) or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022 for all phases.

“The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door to door campaigns. Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns. Other instructions on door to door campaigns will continue. The Commission has now granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed,” the EC said in a statement on Monday.

During its last meeting on January 22, it had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 in the five states but had allowed public meetings with a maximum of 500 people in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases and relaxed door-to-door campaign rules.

The Commission has been reviewing the situation regularly and has been granting relaxations to ensure that the virus does not spread and parties get an opportunity to hold physical campaigning in the restricted format.