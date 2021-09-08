  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assembly elections 2022: BJP announces new team for polls – Dharmendra Pradhan assigned UP, Pralhad Joshi is Uttarakhand in-charge

By: |
Updated: September 08, 2021 1:22 PM

The BJP is in power four of the five poll-bound states, except Punjab where its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the NDA over the farm laws.

The BJP is in power four of the five poll-bound states, except Punjab where its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the NDA over the farm laws.

With the assembly polls in five states less than six months away, the BJP on Wednesday appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the party’s election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi as the in-charge of Uttarakhand.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been assigned Punjab, where the BJP is at the receiving end of the farmers’ protests against three farm laws. Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will be in charge of Manipur.

Related News

The BJP is in power in four of the five poll-bound states, except Punjab where its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the NDA over the farm laws.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Assembly electionsDharmendra Pradhan
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assembly elections 2022 BJP announces new team for polls – Dharmendra Pradhan assigned UP Pralhad Joshi is Uttarakhand in-charge
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Featured Stories

Advertisement

Stockal Specials

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
14th largest increase in EPS estimates for S&P 500 companies since 2009 for Q3 – Check details
2Want to invest in 100% of US stock market? Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) makes it possible
3Apple share price soars 19% so far this year; FAANGM stocks jump 31% on average in 2021