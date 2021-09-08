Assembly elections 2022: BJP announces new team for polls – Dharmendra Pradhan assigned UP, Pralhad Joshi is Uttarakhand in-charge

The BJP is in power four of the five poll-bound states, except Punjab where its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the NDA over the farm laws.
With the assembly polls in five states less than six months away, the BJP on Wednesday appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the party’s election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi as the in-charge of Uttarakhand.
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been assigned Punjab, where the BJP is at the receiving end of the farmers’ protests against three farm laws. Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will be in charge of Manipur.
- Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts BJP win in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, hung assembly in Punjab
- UP Assembly Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts comfortable win for BJP; 259-267 seats projected
- UP Elections 2022: BJP’s two-pronged approach to blunt farm laws impact, heal Covid wounds
The BJP is in power in four of the five poll-bound states, except Punjab where its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the NDA over the farm laws.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.