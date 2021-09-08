Assembly elections 2022: BJP announces new team for polls – Dharmendra Pradhan assigned UP, Pralhad Joshi is Uttarakhand in-charge

The BJP is in power four of the five poll-bound states, except Punjab where its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal had quit the NDA over the farm laws.

With the assembly polls in five states less than six months away, the BJP on Wednesday appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the party’s election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi as the in-charge of Uttarakhand.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been assigned Punjab, where the BJP is at the receiving end of the farmers’ protests against three farm laws. Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will be in charge of Manipur.

