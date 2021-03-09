Assembly Elections 2021: Opinion Poll shows NDA winning Assam and Puducherry, Congress-DMK to sweep Tamil Nadu

The BJP-led NDA is set to come to power in Assam and Puducherry. (PTI)

Assembly Elections, Opinion Poll: The BJP-led NDA is set to win Assam for the second time but is predicted to be decimated in Tamil Nadu, where the saffron party is in alliance with AIADMK. The NDA is also predicted to win the Union Territory of Puducherry, where the Congress government recently lost power after four of its MLAs resigned, pushing the party into minority.

ASSAM Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll

The BJP under Sarbananda Sonowal is set to form the government in Assam by winning 67 of 126 seats, as per an opinion poll by Times Now-C Voter. The Congress-led UPA, which ruled the state from 2001 to 2016, will up its tally by 18 seats but will fall short of majority and settle at 57. In the 126-member House, one needs to have 64 seats to form the government in Assam. The NDA is predicted to get 42.9 per cent vote share while the UPA is expected to get 40.2 per cent. In 2016, the vote share difference between both the parties was over 10 per cent, the BJP had got 41.9 per cent while the UPA settled at 31 per cent.

In 2016, the BJP had won 60 of 84 it contested while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad had bagged 14 of 24, Bodoland People’s Front 12 of 16 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, had contested 122 but could win just 26 seats, 53 down from what it had won in 2011. Congress alliance partner United People’s Party Liberal contested 4 seats but could not win any seat. This time, to take on the ruling saffron party, the Congress has formed an alliance of six other parties — Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front, Hagrama Mohilary’s Bodoland People’s Front, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

Elections in Assam will take place in three phases, phase-I on March 27, Phase-II on April 1, Phase-III on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress-DMK alliance under MK Stalin is set to return to power after 10 years by defeating the ruling AIADMK. As per the opinion poll, the UPA is predicted to get 158 seats while the NDA will get just 65. In the last election, the AIADMK under then chief minister Jayalalitha had contested the polls alone and won 136 of 234 seats. The DMK had contested 178 and won 89 while its ally Congress contested 41 and bagged 8 seats.

This time, Tamil Nadu has two new entrants — Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) of Kamal Haasan and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) of TTV Dhinakaran. The poll predicts 5 seats from MNM and 3 seats for AMMK. Kamal Haasan on Monday announced that his party would contest 154 of 234 seats. On the same day, Dhinakaran announced that he has partnered with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and allotted three seats for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu will vote in single phase on April 3 and results will be declared on May 2.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll

In Puducherry, the BJP-led NDA is predicted to win 18 of 30 seats, thus securing the majority to form the government in the Union Territory. The UPA, which was in power till last month, is expected to win just 12 seats. In 2016, the Congress had bagged 15 seats and its ally DMK had got 2. From the opposition, N. Rangaswamy-led All India N.R. Congress had won 8 seats while AIADMK had 4. The BJP had contested 30 seats but could not win any.

Election in Puducherry will take place on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.