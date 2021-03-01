Assembly elections 2021: Opinion poll shows Mamata retaining West Bengal, Assam likely to go BJP’s way

Assembly Election 2021: The results of the five assembly elections will be announced on May 2.

ABP-C-Voter opinion poll: The voters in most states are likely to repose their faith in the incumbents in most states where assembly elections are due less than a month from now, an opinion poll has predicted. While Mamata Banerjee is set to return to power in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to win Assam again and the Left government will retain power in Kerala, according to the ABP-C-Voter opinion poll results. The Election Commission of India recently announced the poll schedule for four states- West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and one Union Territory – Puducherry. Here’s a look at the mood of the electors a month before the polls begin:

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll: In Assam, the NDA is expected to retain power by winning 68-76 seats in the 126-member assembly. The opposition Congress is likely to get 43-51 seats while others may bag around 5-10 seats.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll: The politically charged state where the ruling TMC and the BJP have locked horns in a straight contest seems to have trusting the incumbent government. As per the opinion poll, Mamata Banerjee is all set to score a hat-trick in Bengal with the TMC winning around 148-164 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The BJP is expected to increase its tally to somewhere around 92-108 seats from just 3 at present. The Congress-Left alliance may only get around 31-39 seats.

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll: Despite the corruption allegations and opposition onslaught, the Left government is expected to reverse the trend of people electing alternative governments with the LDF and the UDF switching roles. Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is expected to get 83-91 of the 140 seats. The Congress-led UDF is expected to win 47-55 seats. The BJP may get just two seats.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll: The Union Territory which has been at the centre of political controversy is set to give a shock to the Congress. The NDA may form the government by winning 17-21 seats of the 30-member Assembly. The Congress may win around 12 seats.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Opinion Poll: There is a piece of bad news for the AIADMK-BJP alliance as MK Stalin led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is expected to return to power in the state. While the DMK is expected to win 154-162, the ruling AIADMK may just get 58-66 seats in the state’s 234-member assembly. Other parties including Kamal Hasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam, which is contesting the election for the first time, may win 8-20 seats.

The voting for assembly elections will start on March 27 and will conclude on April 29. The results of the five assembly elections will be announced on May 2.