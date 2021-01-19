Assembly Elections 2021: Opinion poll predicts big gains for BJP in West Bengal, Left to retain Kerala fortress

Assembly Elections 2021: Incumbent CMs Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan are set to retain power in West Bengal and Kerala respectively. (Photo: PTI)

With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) going all out in West Bengal to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey has brought some good news for the party. According to the opinion poll, while Mamata Banerjee may retain West Bengal, BJP is expected to make a big dent in her fortress by increasing its MLA tally in the upcoming state Assembly elections this year.

While Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is expected to bag 154 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the BJP’s tally may skyrocket to 102 from just three at present. TMC had won 211 seats in the 2016 Assembly Elections.

On the other hand, DMK is set to return to power in Tamil Nadu, toppling the incumbent AIADMK. DMK is expected to win a clear majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, polls for which will be held around May this year. Both ABP-CVoter and IANS-CVoter, have predicted a clear majority for DMK. According to survey, DMK may win around 160 seats while AIADMK’s tally could slip to 64 from 124 at present.

In Kerala, the incumbent LDF led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may lose some seats, but is set to retain power with a simple majority. Around 46 per cent of voters have affirmed their trust in Pinarayi Vijayan.

The ruling BJP is set to retain power in Assam. Led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, NDA is expected to win 77 seats, down from 86 in 2016, in the 126-seat Assam Assembly, thereby securing a clear majority. While the NDA may lose 9 seats, the Congress-led UPA is set to gain 14 seats to take its tally around 40.

While Assam and West Bengal results are expected to be favourable for the BJP, the saffron party’s dream to win Kerala appears to be a distant dream as per the opinion polls. The opinion polls of Tamil Nadu may also prove to be a concern for the ruling AIADMK, which is a part of NDA.