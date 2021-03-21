Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto for West Bengal today

Assembly Election 2021 Live News: Home Minister Amit Shah will release the manifesto for West Bengal today at 5:30 PM.
Assembly Election 2021 News Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will today unveil its manifesto for the West Bengal assembly elections beginning March 27. Home Minister Amit Shah will release the manifesto, which reports suggest will be aimed at helping all sections of society. The Home Minister will also address a public meeting at Egra in Purba Medinipur and. In a tweet, the Home Minister’s office said: “Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s public programs in West Bengal tomorrow, 21st March 2021. 1) Public meeting in Egra, Purba Medinipur at 12:30 PM. 2) Launch of @BJP4Bengal’s Sankalp Patra in Kolkata at 05:30 PM.
The BJP’s manifesto comes just a day after the Left Front unveiled its manifesto for the assembly polls in the state. It promises to restore the rule of law and not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Released by Left Front Chairman Biman Bose at the CPI(M) state headquarters, the manifesto alleges “the BJP government at the Centre has attacked the secular and pluralistic fabric of the country. Religion has been used as a yardstick for determining citizenship. The rights of minorities are gradually declining.” The Left parties also accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of “playing communal card”. The manifesto says that the TMC is having a secret understanding with the BJP but the Left Front would strictly follow the principles of secularism and not interfere in one’s religious practice. “CAA, NRC shall not be implemented in the state,” it said.
Assembly Elections LIVE, BJP Manifesto for Bengal News
Assembly Elections 2021: On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released his party's election manifesto for Assam, making "five guarantees" that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Releasing the document, Gandhi said his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being "attacked" by the BJP and RSS. "Though Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is the people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam," he said. (PTI)
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: The BJP candidates, whose nomination papers were rejected by the polling officers on Saturday have approached the Kerala High Court. The Court will hold a special sitting later today to hear the petitions. The nomination of N Haridas (BJP President of Kannur) from Thalassery constituency was rejected as the nomination paper didn't have the signature of BJP national president. Nominations of Dhanalakshmi Marimuthu (AIADMK candidate) from Devikulam constituency was rejected as she didn't fill Form 26 and Niveditha (state president of BJP women's wing) from Guruvayur constituency was rejected as she didn't mention state party chief's name in nomination paper.