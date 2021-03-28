Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Rajnath Singh holds a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram

Rajnath Singh

Assembly Election Live News: Campaigning for the BJP, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said if elected to power his party will bring a legislation to protect traditions and practices of Sabrimala. “If we form government here, we will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabrimala. This is our well-considered decision,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

One of the star campaigners of the BJP, Rajnath Singh said Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and the BJP can provide it. The LDF, he said, should come out with an ‘Action Taken Report’ on their promises rather than giving false hopes. The LDF is a group of ten parties ruling the state under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Defence Minister also said that his party will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. “LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds,” he said. The BJP leader also slammed the Left government in the state saying the Kerala Cabinet has taken a decision to hold judicial inquiry against central agencies probing the gold smuggling scam. “It means that Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution,” he said.

