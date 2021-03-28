Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Rajnath Singh holds a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram

Assembly Elections 2021: One of the star campaigners of the BJP, Rajnath Singh said Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and the BJP can provide it. The LDF, he said, should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes.
Assembly Election Live News: Campaigning for the BJP, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said if elected to power his party will bring a legislation to protect traditions and practices of Sabrimala. “If we form government here, we will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabrimala. This is our well-considered decision,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram.
One of the star campaigners of the BJP, Rajnath Singh said Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and the BJP can provide it. The LDF, he said, should come out with an ‘Action Taken Report’ on their promises rather than giving false hopes. The LDF is a group of ten parties ruling the state under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Defence Minister also said that his party will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. “LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds,” he said. The BJP leader also slammed the Left government in the state saying the Kerala Cabinet has taken a decision to hold judicial inquiry against central agencies probing the gold smuggling scam. “It means that Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution,” he said.
Assembly Elections 2021: Heated campaigning is on for five states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry — where elections are due or happening. West Bengal will be voting in eight phases while Assam will have just three. First phase of polling in Assam and Bengal have already taken place. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote in single phase on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.
West Bengal Election 2021: At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested. Other than some sporadic incidents of violence, polling was held in a peaceful manner in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal.
Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh holds a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Assembly Elections 2021: A voter turnout of 79.79 percent was recorded in West Bengal and 72.14 percent in Assam on Saturday in the first phase of assembly elections in these states. Voting was held in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal and 47 seats in Assam in this phase with a total of 21,825 polling stations. During the polls, 10288 each of Ballot Units (BUs), Control Units (CUs) and VVPATs were used in West Bengal and 11,537 each of BUs, CUs and 37 VVPATs were used in Assam. One control unit, on VVPAT and at least one ballot unit make an EVM. "Non-functioning rate during the poll is lesser than experienced in last few polls," an EC statement said without elaborating.
In West Bengal, nearly 74 lakh electorate across 10,288 polling stations had registered to exercise their franchise in this phase. Voting was held in 47 assembly constituencies of Assam with a total of 81 lakh electorate registered across 11,537 polling stations. The number of polling stations had increased as the number of voters per polling station was reduced from 1,500 to 1000 keeping social distancing norms in mind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.