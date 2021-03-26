Assembly elections 2021: First-time voter? Here’s your checklist of do’s and don’ts

Don't forget to carry your EPIC-voter ID card. It will be quite a difficult task to find your name in the electoral rolls without the card.

Tips for First Time Voters, How to Vote for the First Time: Election Commission of India keeps updating its electoral rolls and every year, facilitating the entry of lakhs of new voters to the list after attaining the age of 18. Often, these first time voters play a crucial role in setting the poll narrative be it general elections or assembly polls. In 2019, there were over 20 lakh first-time voters in West Bengal alone. In Assam, there are 12, 81,918 first-time electors who will be voting in the state assembly polls starting March 27. In Tamil Nadu, there are 13,09311 first-time voters. Kerala has around 2.99 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group who will be voting for the first time. As the first-time electors go to vote this year, here are some Do’s and Don’ts for the young voters:

What you must do

* You must check for your name in the electoral rolls by visiting Election Commission’s website.

* Do check for your polling booth. This time, the EC has increased the number of polling booths in view of COVID-19. There are only 1000 voters per polling booth.

* Check the voting time at your polling booth. Generally, voting starts at 7 am and continues till 6 pm. This time, the last hour may be reserved for COVID-19 positive patients. So, you may not be allowed to cast your vote in that hour.

* In a polling booth, there are a number of counters/rooms with each having separate Electronic Voting Machines. So, when you reach your polling station, there will be officials who will check your name in the electoral rolls and will let you know on which counter you will be allowed to vote.

* Do check the profile of candidates contesting from your constituency before voting.

* Follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing.

* Do carry an additional ID card like Aadhar or driving license with you.

* A VVPAT machine will be there linked to the EVM. It will reflect the symbol/name of the party/candidate after you press the button in the EVM. If there is any inconsistency between the VVPAT’s slip and the button you pressed, inform the presiding officer about this.

Don’ts for first-time voters:

* Don’t forget to carry your EPIC-voter ID card. It will be quite a difficult task to find your name in the electoral rolls without the card.

* Don’t jump the queue and wait for your turn to come while maintaining the social-distancing.

* Don’t carry your mobile phone inside the EVM room.

* Don’t try to click a selfie while pressing the EVM button. This may land you in trouble.

* Don’t try to press more than one button and be watchful while pressing the button for your candidate.