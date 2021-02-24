Assembly Elections 2021: Election Commission meet to finalise poll schedule for 5 states today

Election Commission of India

Assembly Elections 2021: The Election Commission is likely to hold a meeting on Wednesday to finalise the schedule for Assembly elections in 5 states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry. In these states, elections are due to be held in April-May. Speaking at a rally in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had said that the election schedule might be announced by March 7. For the last assembly election, he said, dates were announced on March 4. “This time too I believe the dates will be announced anytime in the first week of March,” the Prime Minister said.

According to reports, at least 125 companies of central security forces are scheduled to arrive in West Bengal by Thursday. While one of the five CRPF companies scheduled for deployment in Birbhum is expected to arrive on Friday night, 12 companies are scheduled to reach Kolkata on Saturday. On Monday, the EC said that the central police forces were being sent to all poll-bound states and not specifically to West Bengal. It also said that central force deployment is a routine practice for several decades.

In a statement, the Commission said the central forces are routinely sent to all the states and Union Territories where Lok Sabha or assembly elections are to take place, for advance area domination, especially in the critical and vulnerable sectors. It further stated that these sectors are identified by meticulous advance reviews and concrete feedback from various sources, including political parties and entities. This practice has been going on since the late 1980s, it said.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, will be visiting West Bengal on Thursday. Jain, in-charge of West Bengal, is visiting the state to oversee poll preparedness. During his visit, the deputy commissioner will hold meetings with district magistrates, police superintendents and other senior officials of the eastern state.

“Mr Jain is scheduled to arrive on Thursday to have a look at the overall preparedness for the assembly elections. He will also take stock of the law and order situation in the state. The district administrations have been asked to prepare PowerPoint presentations on their preparations for the elections,” an official told PTI.