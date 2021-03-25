Assembly Elections 2021: Campaign ends for first phase of polls in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Assembly Elections 2021: High decibel campaign for 30 assembly seats going for polls in first phase in West Bengal ended on Thursday. During a month-long campaign since the election commission announced the election on February 26, top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Trinamool Congress rolled down in the 30 assembly segments spread across tribal-dominated districts of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, East Medinipur and West Medinipur. From the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led the onslaught against incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee of TMC. During his campaign in parts of the state, the Prime Minister targeted Mamata for rising violence, appeasement politics, objection to religious slogan like Jai Shri Ram, nepotism and promotion of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, lack of development and jobs, infiltration, water crisis, corruption, deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal.

Besides Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda too attacked Mamata for ‘cut money’ and ‘syndicate raj’ in Bengal. They also raised Saradha scam and irregularities during transfer of money to Amphan cyclone victims. Shah promised to realise the dream of “Sonar Bangla” in the next five years. Shah also said that the BJP would give people schemes but TMC will ‘scams’. Just today, one of BJP’s star campaigners Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Mamata, alleging that she is not interested in Bengal’s development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists. He said Prime Minister Modi had given Rs 1,000 crore to the state after cyclone Amphan but the money never reached the people and was usurped by the TMC leaders.

Mamata Banerjee too fired back at BJP, calling its leaders “outsiders”. She also said that the saffron party was bringing people from outside West Bengal to foment trouble in the state. She said Prime Minister Modi only talked big, and made false promises like crediting Rs 15 lakh to everyone’s bank accounts. She also raised issues of farmers’ protests and LPG prices that have witnessed significant uptick. She asked the Centre why an LPG cylinder cost Rs 900 and what was the fate of the Ujjwala scheme? She also attacked Prime Minister Modi and Shah for “not addressing” the issues of farmers who have been agitating in the open for months. The TMC supremo had also accused the BJP of knowing very little about the state and its icons like Rabindra Nath Tagore. Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, another star campaigner from the TMC, urged the people to elect only Bengal’s daughter.

Polling for the first phase will take place on March 27 (Saturday).