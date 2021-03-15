Assembly Elections 2021: BSP to contest Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry polls on its own

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past. (Photo source: IE)

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that her party will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying the BSP has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past. She also stated that her party will go alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year.

“We are working internally on the elections. We do not reveal our strategy. The BSP will contest on all the 403 assembly seats in UP, and will perform well. The performance of the party will be good in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh,” she told reporters at an event to pay tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his 87th birth anniversary.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.

“The experience of our party forging an alliance with others has not been good. Our party leaders, workers and voters are highly disciplined. This is not the case with other parties of the country. In an alliance, our votes are transferred to the other party, but the votes of the other party are not transferred to us,” she said.

“This has been a very bad and bitter experience. In future also, we will not forge any alliance with any party,” she added.

“Our votes encompassing different sections of society remains united, and goes to our party only. But, whenever there is an alliance with any other party, our vote goes to that party, but the votes of that party are not transferred to our party,” Mayawati added.

She also said that her party will perform well in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, she did not clear her party’s stand regarding assembly polls in Assam.

On the protest by farmers over the three farm laws, the BSP chief urged the Centre to withdraw them. She also said that the kin of farmers who died in the protest be given adequate financial assistance and a government job be provided to a family member.

Mayawati, while paying tributes to Kanshi Ram, said, “Our party is moving on the path of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.”