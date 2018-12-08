Assembly Elections 2018 Results: Date and time of counting, and where to catch poll results live

The results can be tracked on the official website of the commission. (PTI)

The polling for the five assembly elections in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram came to an end on Friday. And immediately after the voting concluded, several media houses put out exit poll numbers for the states that went to polls. It was a high-octane battle ahead of the crucial general elections in 2019.

Exit Polls: According to the exit polls, the BJP is on a sticky wicket with the Congress putting up a tough fight in all three states where the saffron party has been in power. Earlier, it was projected that the BJP may retain power in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while losing Rajasthan to the grand old party. However, all exit polls surveys have given an edge to the Congress in all BJP-ruled states predicting 3-0 for the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

Assembly Elections Results: The Election Commission will announce the results on December 11 (Tuesday). The results can be tracked on the official website of the commission: eci.gov.in.

Date & Time of Assembly Results: The counting of the votes will commence at 7 am on Tuesday. The results will be updated on the elections commission’s site.

How To Get Assembly Results: The numbers will be updated on the election commission’s official site. For a fast update, you can also watch live assembly results updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Exit Poll Projections: In Rajasthan, the BJP is projected to win somewhere between 55-90 whereas the Congress is predicted to sweep the elections by bagging as many as 145 of 200 seats. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will witness a neck-to-neck fight between the BJP and Congress with several agencies predicting a cliff-hanger contest. The Congress is projected to lose Mizoram, its last bastion in North-East India. Telangana is predicted to give another chance to incumbent chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.