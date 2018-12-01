Assembly elections 2018: May enter national politics but not Telangana, says Chandrababu Naidu

The statement comes just a week before polls in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he was not thinking of becoming the Prime Minister of the country. For the last few weeks, Naidu has been meeting regional leaders to unite them to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also said that he will not enter in Telangana politics. Speaking in Hyderabad, Naidu said: “I may enter national politics but won’t enter Telangana politics. I’m not greedy for power. I am not thinking of becoming the Prime Minister. My aim is to protect the democracy which is in danger.”

The statement comes just a week before polls in Telangana. Naidu is fighting this election in alliance with the Congress and CPI.

Last month, Naidu met many senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar, HD Devegowda and Mamata Banerjee. In November, Kumaraswamy after meeting Naidu had said that the leaders were confident to repeat 1996 when several parties formed the third front to keep the national parties out of power.

However, the opposition parties are yet to decide on the prime ministerial face for the next general elections in 2019.