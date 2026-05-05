Assembly Election Results 2026: India’s corporate heavyweights have thrown their light behind the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victories in the 2026 Assembly elections, particularly in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. From Kolkata’s industrial corridors to Chennai’s tech hubs, business leaders expressed unbridled optimism, viewing the results as a pivotal shift toward growth, investment, and stability.

As results came on May 4, prominent figures like Harsh Goenka, Sanjiv Goenka and Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu took to X to laud the mandate, signalling a new era for economic revival in these key states.

Harsh Goenka: Bengal’s business community ‘absolutely delighted’

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka captured the euphoria sweeping Bengal’s corporate circles with a pointed post on X. “Bengal’s business community is absolutely delighted with result of Bengal elections,” he declared, outlining three transformative outcomes-

Development will be back on the agenda Jobs and investments will follow A stronger, more cohesive social climate will emerge

Goenka framed the BJP’s win as ‘the catalyst Bengal’s economy has been waiting for,’ a sentiment echoing years of frustration over stalled projects and policy paralysis under previous regimes. His words resonated widely, amassing thousands of likes and shares within hours, underscoring the business sector’s hunger for change.

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Sanjiv Goenka’s emotional stake in Bengal’s renaissance

Echoing his brother’s optimism, RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka shared a deeply personal reflection on X, rooted in his lifelong connection to the state. “The dreams, hopes, and aspirations of the people of Bengal are reignited with this unprecedented result,” he wrote. Goenka, born and raised in Bengal, emphasised his enduring bond: “As someone who was born in Bengal, someone who has lived all my life here, and someone who is going to die here, I have a deep emotional investment in the state and its progress.”

The dreams, hopes, and aspirations of the people of Bengal are reignited with this unprecedented result. As someone who was born in Bengal, someone who has lived all my life here, and someone who is going to die here, I have a deep emotional investment in the state and its… — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) May 4, 2026

He expressed pride in his roots and commitment to the future: “I take pride in being a resident of Bengal, and I look forward to continuing to play my humble role in its transformational future.” Goenka’s post highlighted how the BJP’s “historic mandate” could unlock Bengal’s potential, aligning corporate vision with the party’s promises of industrial resurgence.

The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

Sridhar Vembu cheers Tamil Nadu’s shift under Vijay’s leadership

From Tamil Nadu, Zoho Corporation’s Chief Scientist and Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu celebrated the apparent rise of TVK leader Vijay as the state’s next Chief Minister. Vembu’s X post bridged youth enthusiasm with broader economic hopes: “Like a lot of young people in Tamil Nadu, our own young employees have had a lot of enthusiasm for TVK Vijay. My best wishes on this historic win. Thank you for ending the ‘cash for votes’ culture which seemed undefeatable until now.”

Like a lot of young people in Tamil Nadu, our own young employees have had a lot of enthusiasm for @TVKVijayHQ. My best wishes on this historic win. Thank you for ending the "cash for votes" culture which seemed undefeatable until now. We will continue our technology work with… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 4, 2026

Vembu pledged renewed corporate drive: “We will continue our technology work with renewed vigor and energy. Thank you.” His endorsement spotlighted Vijay’s victory as a break from entrenched practices, fostering an environment ripe for tech innovation and ethical governance—critical for Zoho’s expansion in India’s Silicon South.

TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu and has won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly. It is short of the majority mark and will need the support of other parties to form the government. In a setback to DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of TVK. Meanwhile, Congress, which is part of the DMK-led alliance, has won five seats.

These endorsements from the Goenkas and Vembu reflect a broader corporate consensus: BJP’s victories signal policy stability, job creation, and an end to divisive politics. As PM Narendra Modi earlier hailed the wins as “success attained through tireless effort,” business leaders see aligned opportunities for Bengal’s revival and Tamil Nadu’s tech boom. With investments poised to flow, 2026’s election results could mark a watershed for India’s regional economies, blending political change with corporate ambition.