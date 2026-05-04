Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry at 8 AM today. Votes were cast for Assembly Election 2026 across states on April 9, April 23, and on April 29. The results are expected to trickle in from mid-morning and clearer trends are likely to emerge by afternoon.

Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: What’s at stake across 5 states?

This is one of the most consequential counting days Indian politics has seen in years where five legislatures are to be decided simultaneously. The results will be seen not just as state mandates but as a political temperature check ahead of the 2029 general elections.

What Exit Polls predicted for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

According to most exit polls, West Bengal is headed for a hung assembly, which could mark the end of Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure as chief minister and the end of Trinamool Congress’s uninterrupted hold on power. According to Matrize, the BJP is likely to emerge ahead in the West Bengal Assembly Elections with an estimated 146 to 161 seats, while the Trinamool Congress is expected to secure between 125 and 140 seats. Another exit poll by Poll Diary has also given the BJP an edge, predicting 142 to 171 seats for the party, whereas Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is projected to win around 99 to 127 seats in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, exit polls indicated that actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to become the largest single party, raising the possibility of dismantling the decades-old dominance of the DMK-AIADMK alliance. Assam appears set for a third straight victory for the BJP, which is projected to comfortably outperform the Congress. In Kerala, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to lose, potentially bringing an end to the country’s sole Left-ruled government. Meanwhile, the ruling NDA coalition in Puducherry is expected to comfortably retain power, defeating the Congress-DMK alliance.

Track Assembly Election Results 2026 Live here. Stay tuned for real-time seat-wise trends, party-wise tallies, winning candidates, and reactions from top leaders:

Live Updates

Vote Counting Trends for Assembly Election 2026 | West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Live Updates: