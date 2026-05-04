Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry at 8 AM today. Votes were cast for Assembly Election 2026 across states on April 9, April 23, and on April 29. The results are expected to trickle in from mid-morning and clearer trends are likely to emerge by afternoon.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: What’s at stake across 5 states?
This is one of the most consequential counting days Indian politics has seen in years where five legislatures are to be decided simultaneously. The results will be seen not just as state mandates but as a political temperature check ahead of the 2029 general elections.
What Exit Polls predicted for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
According to most exit polls, West Bengal is headed for a hung assembly, which could mark the end of Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure as chief minister and the end of Trinamool Congress’s uninterrupted hold on power. According to Matrize, the BJP is likely to emerge ahead in the West Bengal Assembly Elections with an estimated 146 to 161 seats, while the Trinamool Congress is expected to secure between 125 and 140 seats. Another exit poll by Poll Diary has also given the BJP an edge, predicting 142 to 171 seats for the party, whereas Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is projected to win around 99 to 127 seats in the state.
In Tamil Nadu, exit polls indicated that actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to become the largest single party, raising the possibility of dismantling the decades-old dominance of the DMK-AIADMK alliance. Assam appears set for a third straight victory for the BJP, which is projected to comfortably outperform the Congress. In Kerala, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to lose, potentially bringing an end to the country’s sole Left-ruled government. Meanwhile, the ruling NDA coalition in Puducherry is expected to comfortably retain power, defeating the Congress-DMK alliance.
Track Assembly Election Results 2026 Live here. Stay tuned for real-time seat-wise trends, party-wise tallies, winning candidates, and reactions from top leaders:
Vote Counting Trends for Assembly Election 2026 | West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Live Updates:
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Forces Guard Key Polling Centres
Major polling-related sites in Kolkata are under heavy security cover. Locations such as schools and counting centres have multiple layers of protection.
Personnel are conducting round-the-clock surveillance to prevent any breach. Barricades and strict entry protocols have been implemented.
Officials stress that ensuring transparency and safety is the top priority.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Tight Security Around Strongrooms
Security has been significantly strengthened across multiple strongrooms in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal election results. Authorities have deployed large contingents of forces to ensure no untoward incidents occur.
Sensitive locations are under continuous monitoring with restricted access zones in place. Officials say these measures are precautionary to safeguard the integrity of stored EVMs.
The heightened alert reflects the tense political atmosphere in the state
ECI Results 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu to see DMK vs AIADMK Contest
Voting across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu took place in a single phase on April 23, drawing a turnout of over 84.8%, among the highest in the state’s history. The votes will be counted on May 4, when the outcome of the election will be determined. The ruling DMK, under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, is seeking re-election on the strength of its governance and welfare programs.
The opposition AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is working to regain power, while TVK, headed by Vijay, has positioned itself as a significant new player, particularly appealing to urban and younger voters.
ECI Results 2026 Live: What happened in Puducherry 2021 Assembly Elections
The Puducherry Assembly will complete its tenure on May 15, 2026. Though it has only 30 seats, the Union Territory carries strong political importance because of the role played by nominated MLAs in government formation. In 2021, the NDA came to power with major support from BJP-backed nominated members. This also helped the BJP become the second-largest political force in the Assembly despite having limited direct electoral victories.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Kerala to see UDF vs LDF vs BJP Battle
Kerala held its assembly elections on April 9 to choose 140 representatives, with vote counting set for May 4. The LDF is seeking an uncommon third straight term in power, the UDF is banking on voter dissatisfaction with the current government, and the NDA hopes to strengthen its foothold in the state.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: When did all 5 states go to polls?
Elections were held across multiple phases last month. Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry voted on April 9, while Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23. West Bengal conducted voting in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
West Bengal recorded the strongest participation, with turnout crossing 92% in both phases combined. Assam followed with 85.38%, Tamil Nadu registered 84.69%, Puducherry saw 89.87%, and Kerala recorded 79.63%.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: 5 States, 1 Big Day
Results today will decide governments in West Bengal (294 seats), Tamil Nadu (234), Kerala (140), Assam (126), and Puducherry (30). It's a significant day in India's political scenario as five legislatures will be decided together.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Election Overview - At a glance
West Bengal: 294 seats | Majority: 148 | Main contest: TMC vs BJP
Tamil Nadu: 234 seats | Majority: 118 | DMK vs AIADMK + TVK factor
Kerala: 140 seats | Majority: 71 | LDF vs UDF
Assam: 126 seats | Majority: 64 | BJP vs Congress
Puducherry: 30 seats | Majority: 16 | NDA vs INDIA
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: What's at stake?
Today’s outcomes will be viewed as a major political barometer ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. From Chief Ministerial fates to shifts in regional power equations — every seat will carry national significance.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: ECI to begin Vote Counting today
The fate of 824 assembly seats across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will be decided as the counting process commences at 8 AM on May 4.
The Election Commission of India is conducting the counting simultaneously in all constituencies. Early indications are likely to surface within the first couple of hours, with more definite patterns expected to emerge by late morning and full results anticipated by evening.
Voters and viewers can track live updates directly on the official ECI website or here at Financial Express.