Assembly Elections Results 2026 Results Live Streaming: Counting of ballots for the 2026 Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will commence at 8 am across centres and the results are to be released on May 4. The high-stakes elections, encompassing hundreds of constituencies, are expected to play an important role in changing the political landscape in these states.

Date and Time



Date of election results: May 4, 2026.

Time of voting begins: 8:00 AM.



As counting begins, trends and final results will be available in real time on television broadcasts, official websites and digital platforms, enabling voters to track constituency-wise leads and party performance throughout the day. Detailed coverage and analysis will also be available Financial Express.com.

When and where to watch Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE streaming



The Election Commission of India’s official website (results.eci.gov.in) will provide the most authentic post results, leads and trends of the constituencies. Voters can also follow live updates on election result portals and mobile apps produced by news companies. The assembly election results for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry can be tracked live across several media platforms on the counting day.

The live streaming and real-time updates of Assembly Election Results 2026 will be followed on several online platforms. Live TV coverage will be available on major news channels, and live counting updates will be streamed on their respective websites and YouTube channels.



Several media sites are scheduled to provide live blogs, interactive sessions and minute-by-minute information on counting day.

When will counting start and how will results be announced?



Vote counting will start at 8 am on May 4 in all five states and the Union Territory. First trends are frequently published within the first few hours, and more refined leads and results emerge as the count proceeds through numerous rounds.



The counting of votes entails opening Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and counting votes under close observation. To ensure transparency and seamless operations, the authorities have also put in place additional security measures including identification standards at counting centres.

Where else you may view Assembly Election Results 2026?



Results will be also available on official and third-party digital channels except for live TV and streaming platforms. Verified constituency-wise data will be available on the Election Commission’s website and news portals will give graphical analysis, seat tallies and expert comments.



As the counting unfolds, the live result sites will reveal party-wise leads, trends in vote share and seat estimates.