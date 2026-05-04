The stage is set for a crucial political showdown as results for the Assembly Elections 2026 in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be declared today (May 4). Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected within the first few hours and the final picture likely to emerge by evening.

The elections, held through April, will decide the fate of 824 assembly seats, making it one of the most significant multi-state verdicts of the year. With high voter turnout and intense campaigning, the outcome is expected to reshape political equations across regions.

When and how voting took place

Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to polls on April 9. While polling was held in Tamil Nadu on April 23, West Bengal went to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Voter participation remained robust, with West Bengal recording over 92% turnout, followed by Puducherry at 89.87%, Assam at 85.38%, Tamil Nadu at 85.69% and Kerala at 79.63%.

In West Bengal, the Election Commission ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across two constituencies following the second phase of Assembly elections held on April 29. Fresh polling took place on May 2 in South 24 Parganas district, covering 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour.

The poll body said that the decision was taken based on reports from returning officers and election observers, declaring the earlier voting in these booths void under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

What happens on counting day

The counting of votes will take place under strict supervision, starting with postal ballots and followed by EVM votes. The counting will be done in multiple rounds for each constituency and round-wise trends will be released throughout the day.

The final results will be declared after verification by returning officers. Security at counting centres will remain tight, with strong rooms under constant surveillance and access restricted to authorised personnel.

What did exit polls predict?

Exit poll projections indicate state-specific outcomes rather than a uniform trend:

Tamil Nadu: DMK vs AIADMK, TVK factor

In Tamil Nadu, most surveys projected an edge to the DMK-led alliance under MK Stalin, but actor Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could play a disruptive role, especially in urban constituencies.

West Bengal: Too close to call

West Bengal is expected to witness a tight contest between the Trinamool Congress and BJP. The contest between CM Mamata Banerjee and her ally-turned-rival BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari will be one of the most closely-followed results. The state election is being seen as a prestige battle between the ruling TMC and BJP.

Kerala: Neck-and-neck fight

In Kerala, the battle between the Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front remains finely balanced. Pinarayi Vijayan is aiming for a third term, a rare feat in the state’s politics.

Assam: BJP advantage

Assam appears to favour the BJP, with Himanta Biswa Sarma expected to retain control, according to most projections.

Puducherry: NDA ahead

In Puducherry, the NDA is projected to have an edge, with N. Rangasamy likely to remain a key figure.

Key battles to watch

Beyond party-level contests, several leaders are at the centre of high-stakes battles:

MK Stalin is seeking another term in Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami is attempting a comeback Vijay emerging as a wildcard Mamata Banerjee defending her turf Pinarayi Vijayan eyeing history in Kerala Himanta Biswa Sarma looking to consolidate BJP’s hold

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Where and how to watch results

The counting process and results will be broadcast live across television news channels and digital platforms. The Election Commission will also provide real-time updates, including constituency-wise trends, margins, and final results through its official platform. Viewers can also follow Financial Express Online for all the latest updates.