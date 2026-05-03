Following the near completion of rounds of voting across all 5 states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, all eyes are on the timeline of the results for the ongoing state assembly elections 2026.

While counting for the state happens on May 4, the ECI has ordered fresh polling in all 285 booths of the Falta constituency of West Bengal for May 21 following reports of disruption. Counting for this specific seat will occur on May 24.

In its statement, the Commission explained that the decision followed reports of severe electoral offences and large-scale subversion of the democratic process during earlier rounds of voting.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set for the high-stakes counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly Elections on Monday, May 4. According to the ECI, the counting process will be conducted simultaneously across all counting centers under a multi-tier security blanket.

With 824 constituencies across the 5 states, analysts interviewed by ANI said that the election results will likely be viewed by major political parties as a litmus test to map the larger electoral/political sentiment across the country ahead of the next national cycle.

The Counting Day Timeline (May 4, 2026)

The ECI has established a strict procedural sequence to ensure transparency. Here is the scheduled rollout for the day:

08:00 AM: Counting of Postal Ballots begins. This includes service voters, election duty staff, and the ‘Vote from Home’ category for senior citizens and PwD voters.

08:30 AM: EVM counting commences. As per ECI protocols, the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) starts 30 minutes after the postal ballot process begins.

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM: The “Opening Bell” Trends. First reliable trends across all five regions are expected, often coinciding with early market movements on the BSE and NSE.

01:00 PM onwards: Decisive Leads. Smaller states like Puducherry and Kerala are expected to show a clearer picture by midday.

Late Evening: Final Declarations. While trends will be clear by afternoon, official result certificates are typically issued by evening, following mandatory VVPAT slip verification

Results will be updated round-by-round on the official ECI portal (results.eci.gov.in) and the ‘Voter Helpline’ app. Post-counting, a mandatory physical tally of VVPAT slips from five randomly selected polling stations per constituency will be conducted to verify the EVM totals.

State-Wise Counting Snapshot

State/UT Total Seats Majority Mark Polling Dates Expected Final Result West Bengal 294 148 April 23 & 29 Late Night (May 4) Tamil Nadu 234 118 April 23 Evening (May 4) Kerala 140 71 April 9 Afternoon (May 4) Assam 126 64 April 9 Afternoon (May 4) Puducherry 30 16 April 9 Midday (May 4)

Stay tuned to FE.com for minute-by-minute LIVE updates, seat-wise tallies, and rich political-economic analysis starting May 4, 7:00 AM.