The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set for the high-stakes counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly Elections on Monday, May 4. With 824 constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry up for grabs, the results will not only determine regional leadership but also signal the mood of the electorate ahead of the next national cycle.

According to the ECI, the counting process will be conducted simultaneously across all counting centers under a multi-tier security blanket.

The D-Day schedule: Hour-by-Hour breakdown

The ECI has laid out a strict protocol to ensure transparency and speed. Here is what the timeline for May 4 looks like:

08:00 AM: Counting of Postal Ballots begins. These include votes from service voters, election officials on duty, and senior citizens/PwD voters who opted for home voting.

08:30 AM: EVM counting commences. Once the initial postal ballot tally is underway for 30 minutes, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be unsealed in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM: Early Trends. Initial leads across all five regions are expected to stabilize. Market observers usually track this window closely for “opening bell” volatility.

01:00 PM onwards: Decisive Leads. A clearer picture of the majority mark in smaller states like Kerala and Assam is expected by midday.

Evening: Final Results & Declaration. Most official results are expected by late evening, barring constituencies with narrow margins where VVPAT slip verification may take longer.

State-Wise Counting Snapshot

State/UT Total Seats Majority Mark Polling Dates Expected Final Result West Bengal 294 148 April 23 & 29 Late Night (May 4) Tamil Nadu 234 118 April 23 Evening (May 4) Kerala 140 71 April 9 Afternoon (May 4) Assam 126 64 April 9 Afternoon (May 4) Puducherry 30 16 April 9 Midday (May 4)

ECI Guidelines and Counting Process

To maintain the sanctity of the mandate, the ECI has enforced strict security measures including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) which will be tasked with guarding the inner perimeter of the counting halls, with state police managing the outer circles.

Results will be uploaded on the official ECI portal (results.eci.gov.in) after every round of counting. No new round can begin until the previous round’s data is signed off by the Returning Officer (RO).



Random verification of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips for five randomly selected polling stations per assembly constituency will be conducted at the end.

While counting for the state happens on May 4, the ECI has ordered fresh polling in all 285 booths of the Falta constituency of West Bengal for May 21 following reports of disruption. Counting for this specific seat will occur on May 24.

In its statement, the Commission explained that the decision followed reports of severe electoral offences and large-scale subversion of the democratic process during earlier rounds of voting.

Why May 4 matters

For D-Street, the results in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are of particular interest. These states contribute significantly to India’s industrial output. Analysts interviewed by ANI suggest that a stable, single-party majority or a decisive alliance victory would be viewed positively by the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Stay tuned to FE.com for minute-by-minute LIVE updates, seat-wise tallies, and rich political-economic analysis starting May 4, 7:00 AM.