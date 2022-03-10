Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Will Yogi Adityanath in UP, AAP in Punjab create history? Check trends

Live

Uttar Pradesh (UP), Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand (UK), Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: Early vote counting trends show BJP ahead in Uttar Pradesh while AAP and Congress are seen having a close fight in Punjab. In Uttarakhand and Manipur, BJP is seen ahead of others in early counting trends,

The counting votes in five states that went to polls in the last one month has started today. The vote count will decide the fate of BJP, which is currently ruling four of these five states, and the Congress, which is ruling in Punjab. The counting will also decide the fate of opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, BSP and others in UP and AAP in Punjab.

Ahead of the counting day, several exit polls predicted a clean victory for Yogi Adityanath-led ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win by various exit polls.

In Uttarakhand and Goa, surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. However, a few exit polls have predicted an edge for BJP in the hill state. In the north-eastern state of Manipur, BJP is predicted to retain power.

On the eve of the counting of votes, the Election Commission of India removed three officials, including the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi. The EC took this step after a massive controversy erupted over Samajwadi Party’s allegation that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

The Election Commission also deputed Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer as a special officer in Meerut and the Bihar CEO in Varanasi to supervise the counting of votes.

However, the post-poll scenario may throw up surprises due to multi-cornered contests. All political parties have dispatched senior leaders to the states. They have also been seen wooing other parties to ensure that they get the better of their rival claimant in case outside support is needed to form a government.

08:44 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 UP Assembly Election (Vidhan Sabha) Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 50 seats; SP 33 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Results (Early Counting Trends) Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 33 and BSP on four. BSP and Congress seen leading in four seats respectively. 08:41 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 2022 Manipur Election Result (Counting Trend): BJP leading in 1 seat BJP ahead on 1 seat in early counting trend. 08:40 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha Assembly Election Counting Trends: Congress ahead on 6 seats, AAP on four Assembly Election Counting Day Live News: Early trends show AAP is ahead on four seats in Punjab; Congress ahead on six. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab. 08:39 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP Vidhan Sabha Assembly Election Counting Trends: BJP ahead on 44 seats; SP 28 2022 Election Results Live: Early trends show BJP ahead on 44 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 28 and BSP on four. Congress seen leading in four seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 08:36 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Early trends: Yogi Adityanath ahead in Gorakhpur; Navjot Siddhu in Amritsar Election result live: Early counting trends show UP CM Yogi Adityanath is ahead in Gorakhpur. In Punjab, Navjot Sindhu Siddhu is ahead in Amritsar 08:34 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Assembly polls vote counting live (early trends): BJP ahead on 37 seats in UP; AAP, Congress at 4 and 5 in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 20 and BSP on three. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab. BJP and allies ahead on two seats in Punjab. In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 7 seats; Congress on 6 seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 08:26 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vidhan Sabha election Vote counting live (early trends): BJP ahead on 27 seats in UP; AAP, Congress at 4 and 3 in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 27 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 18 and BSP on two. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab. In Uttarakhand, BJP is ahead on 7 seats; Congress on six seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. 08:22 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vote counting live: Early trends – BJP ahead on 19 seats in UP; AAP, Congress at 4 and 3 in Punjab Election Vote Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 19 seats in Uttar Pradesh and SP on 18. AAP is ahead on three seats in Punjab. In UK, BJP ahead on 7 seats; Congress on six seats. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states. 08:14 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vote counting live: Early trends – BJP ahead on 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh; AAP in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh; AAP ahead on three seats in Punjab. Note: These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states. Final result will be announced by Election Commission on its official website results.eci.gov.in also 08:09 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vote counting live: Early trends – BJP ahead on 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh; Congress in Punjab Counting Day Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead on 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ahead on two seats in Punjab. These are very early trends and may change dramatically as counting progresses. Currently, postal ballots are being counted in all states. 08:05 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Assembly Election Results: Counting Begins in 5 states Vidhan Sabha election result 2022 live: Counting of votes in all states have states. Initially postal ballots are counted. 07:38 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Vidhan Sabha Election Election result: Stage set for counting in UP, UK, Manipur, Goa, Punjab Assembly election result live: The preparation for counting of votes in all five states are complete. Election commission said in a statement that all security arrangements have been made for peaceful counting of votes. 07:21 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP Vidhan Sabha election result live: Counting to start at 8 am UP Vidhan Sabha election result live: Counting of votes in UP will start at 8 am. The vote counting will start first with postal ballots. 07:14 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP results live: Party leader says BJP will win Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with majority. The people of UP have rejected Samajwadi Party, says Uttar Pradesh minister & BJP leader Brajesh Pathak, ahead of counting of votes. (ANI) 06:51 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Manipur 2022 Election Results Live: Counting begins soon The stage is set for the assembly election results to be declared as counting of votes for the Manipur Assembly Election 2022 begins at 8 am. The EVMs hold the fate of 265 candidates from 60 constituencies sealed inside. The ruling BJP, led by sitting chief minister N Biren Singh, is looking for a consecutive second term in the northeastern state, while the opposition Congress is banking on the magic of former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh to wrest back power in the state. Read Live Updates 06:41 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Goa election result Live: Counting begins soon Goa election result 2022: Counting of votes is to start soon in Goa. As many as 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly constituencies. The BJP is the ruling party in the coastal state. It is is being challenged by the main opposition Congress while the debutant Trinamool Congress is trying its luck in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. AAP is also in the fray for the second time. Read Live Updates from counting in Goa here 06:38 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Punjab Results Live: CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Gurudwara Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Gurudwara in Ropar for blessings ahead of the start of counting in Punjab. See pics pic.twitter.com/IbmALKMhL7

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) पंजाब: मुख्यमंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी ने रोपड़ के गुरुद्वारा श्री कतलगढ़ साहिब में माथा टेका। पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों की घोषणा आज होगी। #punjabelections — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 10, 2022 06:32 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Live: Counting to begin soon The counting of votes will start soon for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly, voting for which was held on February 14. While the main contest is being seen between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress , the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also put its might in the election to make inroads in the hill-state. Read Live Updates Here 06:23 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Election results live: Full arrangements for counting by EC Election Results Live: Uttar Pradesh has a maximum of 403 assembly constituencies. The state will have more than 750 counting halls, followed by Punjab over 200. More than 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process. Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres in UP, an official said in Lucknow. As many as 250 companies of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) have been provided to all the districts and commissionerates of Uttar Pradesh on March 10, PTI reported police as saying. 06:08 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Punjab Election Result Live: Counting to start soon The counting of votes in Punjab is set to begin at 8 am. Soon it will be become clear as to who will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab. While Bhagwant Mann is the favourite since the exit polls predicted a clear wave of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the actual results may throw a surprise or two. (Read Live Updates Here) 06:04 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP Election Result Live: Counting starts soon The counting of votes for the high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be taken up today, thereby deciding the fate of the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party which has lately emerged as the main contender in the fray. The counting will begin at 8 am and the first trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. The ballot paper votes will be counted first, followed by the EVM votes. Read Live Updates Here