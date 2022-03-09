Assembly Election Results 2022: How to check Punjab, UP, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand election result online at results.eci.gov.in and eci.gov.in

Watch Assembly Election Result 2022 for UP, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, UK Live on results.eci.gov.in and eci.gov.in: Results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab assembly elections will be declared tomorrow.

How to Watch Assembly Election 2022 Live Vote Counting on results.eci.gov.in: The stage is all set for the counting of votes to begin in five states where assembly elections were held over the last 40 days. While Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, Manipur voted in two phases while Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab went to polls in a single phase.

There are 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Prominent candidates in the poll fray include chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu. There are 117 seats in Punjab, 40 in Goa, 70 in Uttarakhand and 60 in Manipur. The BJP is the ruling party in all four states except Punjab where the Congress is in power. The Election Commission will be declaring the results for all these constituencies tomorrow.

While results of all previous elections are available on eci.gov.in and can be accessed by visiting ‘Results and Statistics’ tab under the ‘Menu’ option, you can check the current results only on results.eci.gov.in.

Here is how to check the results on the Election Commission of India’s official website results.eci.gov.in:

Step 1: Go to results.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on General Elections To Assembly Constituency March-2022 if you want to check assembly poll results for Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Click on ‘Bye Elections to Assembly Constituency March-2022’ if you want to check results for Assam’s Majuli assembly bypolls.

Step 3: On the next page, you will see three options – ‘Partywise’, ‘Constituencywise-All Candidates’ and ‘Constituencywise Trends’.

Step 4: To check the seats won by respective parties, click on ‘Partywise’

Step 5: To check results of your constituency and any other seat, click on ‘Constituencywise-All Candidates’. Then select the state from the dropdown menu and then select the respective constituency from the dropdown list to see the votes polled by the candidates and winning candidates.

Step 6: If you click on ‘Constituencywise Trends’, a list of all constituencies will appear once you will select the state. On this page, you can also check the name of a candidate who won from the respective seat during the previous assembly election.

However, be mindful that the results/trends will start pouring in only after 8 am and the links on the results.eci.gov.in will be activated only at 8 am, March 10.