Election Results 2022 Highlights: BJP extends leads in UP; ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Manipur Election Results 2022 Highlights: While counting of votes is being taken up in the electorally crucial states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and politically volatile Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, parties are already prepping up for post-poll scenarios and tie-ups with smaller parties. For the BJP and the Modi government, the stakes are high in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa where the party is currently in power. These elections are seen as a trend-setter for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also the first indicator of whether the ‘Modi Magic’ continues to drive the BJP’s winning chariot, which has been unstoppable since 2014.
Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while predicting a hung assembly in Goa and a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. They will also decide the fate of the Congress which is already struggling from leadership and existential crisis.
Elections Results 2022 Highlights: Can BJP, Congress overcome challenge from regional satraps?
Uttar Pradesh: BJP leading
Uttarakhand: BJP leading
Punjab: AAP leading
Manipur: BJP leading
Goa: BJP leading
The BJP is maintaining a steady lead against Samajwadi Party and is extending the lead continuously as predicted by exit polls.
As the post-poll scenario could throw up surprises due to multi-cornered contests, the parties have dispatched senior leaders to the states and were also wooing other parties to ensure that they get the better of their rival claimant in case outside support is needed to form a government.