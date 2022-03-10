Election Results 2022 Highlights: BJP extends leads in UP; ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa

Live

Election Results 2022 Highlights: These elections are seen as a trend-setter for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also the first indicator of whether the ‘Modi Magic’ continues to drive the BJP’s winning chariot

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Manipur Election Results 2022 Highlights: While counting of votes is being taken up in the electorally crucial states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and politically volatile Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, parties are already prepping up for post-poll scenarios and tie-ups with smaller parties. For the BJP and the Modi government, the stakes are high in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa where the party is currently in power. These elections are seen as a trend-setter for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also the first indicator of whether the ‘Modi Magic’ continues to drive the BJP’s winning chariot, which has been unstoppable since 2014.

Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while predicting a hung assembly in Goa and a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. They will also decide the fate of the Congress which is already struggling from leadership and existential crisis.

Live Updates

09:27 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Trends so far from five states: Uttar Pradesh: BJP leading Uttarakhand: BJP leading Punjab: AAP leading Manipur: BJP leading Goa: BJP leading 09:20 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Early vote counting trends show BJP ahead in UP; AAP in Punjab Early vote counting trends show BJP ahead in Uttar Pradesh while AAP and Congress are seen having a close fight in Punjab. In Uttarakhand and Manipur, BJP is seen ahead of others in early counting trends. Read More 09:16 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 UP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP extends lead against Samajwadi Party The BJP is maintaining a steady lead against Samajwadi Party and is extending the lead continuously as predicted by exit polls.